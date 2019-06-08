State ready to host Giga-scale battery plant: Chief Secretary

The State government has conveyed its commitment and readiness for setting up of a Giga-scale Lithium ion battery manufacturing plant in the State.

Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi told planning body Niti Aayog that the State was ideally suited for hosting 5GWh capacity battery manufacturing plant as envisioned by the Centre. The State has readily available land bank of 200 acres in vicinity of the international airport and outer ring road in addition to the availability of power, water and skilled workforce.

Mr. Joshi explained the State’s readiness to Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant during a video conference convened by the planning body on Friday. The development follows Centre’s decision to set up national mission on transformative mobility and smart storage comprising an inter-ministerial steering committee of secretaries headed by the Niti Aayog CEO.

The initiative forms part of the target set for converting all three-wheelers in the country to electric vehicles by 2023 and two-wheelers by 2025. Towards this end, the Centre would provide incentives like soft loans to State discoms, rooftop installations and microgrids.

Dr. Joshi said the State would qualify for all criteria for selection including single window clearance under TS-iPASS, encumbrance-free land, trunk infrastructure, access to utilities at reasonable prices in addition to subsidies and incentives offered to ancillary units. It already has one of the most proactive and business-friendly electronics manufacturing policies and the country’s largest electronic manufacturing cluster close to the airport.

A release said Mr. Kant congratulated the Chief Secretary for showing interest and said around five States would be chosen for the initiative.