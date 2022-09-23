State publicising Central schemes as its own, alleges Union Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi has alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Government in the State has been publicising several Central Government schemes as its own with little or no contribution.

Citing an example of rice distributed to the below poverty line families under the public distribution system (PDS) he said 85% of funds for the scheme was being borne by the Centre and 15% by the State and even that 15% was being added by recycling the rice quota given by the Centre. “The labour is of Mod (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and label is of KCR (Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao)”, Mr. Joshi said at Serilingampally here on Friday.

Visiting the Assembly constituency which forms part of Chevella Lok Sabha Constituency as part of the Parliament Pravas Yojana, the Union Minister said the State Government was not implementing several Central schemes such as PMAY, PMFBY and many others although they were useful to people. He alleged that the money being provided under PMAY was being diverted somewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Government had been talking of double-bedroom houses for the last 8 years. However, it had neither given 2BHK houses nor the ones under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana launched to provide permanent housing to all families who had no pucca houses.

“Many States including Telangana are yet to complete the programme till 2021-22 as planned initially. Now it’s extended till 2024-25 but no work is done even now”, he pointed out and sought to know from the State Government how many 2BHK houses and other (PMAY) houses it had given to poor so far.

On the metro rail project the Union Minister said it was completed before the TRS came to power and along with AIMIM the ruling party in the State had stalled the project in the Old City.

On Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the Union Minister said it was not being implemented in Telangana in spite of farmers suffering crop loss either due to flood or drought every year. In the name of Rythu Bandhu the TRS Government was denying farmers their due in the form of crop insurance benefit, he said.

He alleged that the TRS Government was more interested in implementing projects such as Kaleshwaram by escalating its cost from ₹40,000 crore to ₹1.2 lakh crore and even after 8 years Chevella area did not receive even a drop of water for irrigation. He alleged that the State Government was in non-cooperation mode wherever land acquisition is needed for over ₹30,000 crore railway projects sanctioned by the Centre over the last 8 years.

Mr. Joshi also accused the State Government of large scale unapproved spending as pointed out by CAG reports.