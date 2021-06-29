State posts 987 new cases, 7 deaths

Slight surge in Khammam; GHMC region tops table with 130 cases

For the third consecutive day, the number of new coronavirus infections in the State remained under 1,000 with 987 persons testing COVID-positive on Tuesday. While 1,21,236 samples were examined, results of 1,327 were awaited.

Seven COVID patients died on the day, taking the death toll to 3,651.

Except Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, maximum cases continue to be recorded in rural districts of the State. The highest of 130 were from GHMC, followed by 102 in Khammam, 69 in Nalgonda, 64 in Suryapet and 60 in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

There has been a small spike in cases in Khammam. The number of infections were in double-digit figures since June 20 except on Tuesday when 102 people tested positive.

The lowest of one case was from Adilabad, two each from Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet, and three from Nirmal.

So far, more than 1.85 crore samples have been tested and the total infection tally stands at 6,22,593. Of those, 13,487 cases are active.

Daily ICU admissions, which had crossed 4,100 in government and private hospitals during the peak of the second wave, has been on the decline. On Tuesday, only 1,863 ICU beds were occupied by COVID patients.