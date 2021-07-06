Telangana

State posts 784 new COVID cases

Telangana recorded 784 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 6,28,282. While 1,05,186 samples were put to test, results of 1,370 were awaited. Five patients have died, pushing up the death toll to 3,703.

The new 784 cases include 89 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 71 from Nalgonda, 52 from Pedapalli and 51 from Karimnagar. The lowest of two cases were from Narayanpet, followed by three in Nirmal, and four each in Jogulamba Gadwal, and Adilabad.

Of the total cases, 11,455 are active.


