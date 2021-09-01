Telangana

State posts 322 new COVID cases

Telangana recorded 322 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total to 6,58,376. While 71,402 samples were examined, results of 1,772 were awaited. Three more COVID patients died, pushing up the death toll to 3,876.

The maximum of new cases was detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region (76), followed by Karimnagar (27), Warangal Urban (25) and Rangareddy (22). No infection was recorded in Narayanpet, Medak, or Jogulamba-Gadwal.

So far, over 2.47 crore samples have been examined. Of the total cases, 5,852 were active.


