State posts 321 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in the State, which had dropped to under 300 on Tuesday, increased marginally on Wednesday even as the number of tests climbed by nearly 10,000.

With 78,421 samples being put to test, 321 infections were recorded. The previous day (Tuesday), a total of 68,097 samples had been examined, leading to the detection of 298 cases.

The new 321 cases include 81 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 27 from Karimnagar, 23 each from Medchal Malkajgiri and Warangal Urban, and 20 from Nalgonda. No infection was recorded in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, and only one each was logged in four districts including Narayanpet and Mulugu.

Two more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 3,889. Of the total cases, 5,497 were active.

50 lakh vaccinated

The number of people in the State who have received two doses of vaccines against COVID-19 has crossed 50 lakh. The vaccination programme in the State was launched on January 16 this year.

Around 2.2 crore people in the State above the age of 18 years are eligible for the vaccine. From January 16 to September 7, 1.39 crore beneficiaries had received their first dose. Of them, 50.71 lakh had taken their second jab too. Of these 50.71 lakh, the highest of 31.82 lakh are aged 45 years and above.