State posts 315 new COVID cases

GHMC region leads tally with 75 infections

Telangana recorded 315 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 6,61,866. A total of 70,974 samples were put to test and the results of 1,705 were awaited.

The new infections include 75 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 29 from Karimnagar, 23 from Khammam, and 19 each from Pedapalli and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Two more COVID patients succumbed to the virus during the day. With this, the death toll has reached 3,897.

So far, more than 2.55 crore samples have been examined in the State since the first case was detected on March 2 last year.

As of Monday evening, 5,253 cases were active.