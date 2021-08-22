Telangana

State posts 231 COVID cases as fewer samples tested

The daily COVID-19 caseload in Telangana dropped to 231 on Sunday as only 46,987 samples were examined, compared to the usual 70,000-80,000 tests in a day. Results of 844 were awaited.

The new infections included 66 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, 22 from Karimnagar, 19 from Rangareddy and 14 from Nalgonda. No infection was recorded in Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Medak, and Kamareddy. The total case tally now stands at 6,54,989.

On the day, two more COVID patients died, taking the death toll to 3,858.

As of Sunday evening, the State had 6,384 active cases.


