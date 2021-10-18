State posts 208 new COVID cases

Telangana recorded 208 new cases of COVID-19 cases with a total of 45,418 samples being tested on Monday. The results of 1,361 persons are awaited.

The Greater Hyderabad region had the highest of 62 infections out of the fresh daily total, followed by 14 each in Karimnagar and Mancherial, 13 from Rangareddy and 11 from Warangal Rural. No infection was detected in six districts.

The total case burden of the State now stands at 6,69,163. Two more COVID patients died on the day, taking the death toll to 3,940.