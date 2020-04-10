Telangana

State plans to deploy 14,850 machines to harvest paddy

Irrespective of COVID-19-linked labourer shortage, the need for harvesters this season was felt from the beginning as paddy has been cultivated to an unprecedented extent.

| Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Exercise meant to overcome labour shortage in view of COVID-19

With labour shortage staring rabi paddy harvesting season badly in the wake of the lockdown being implemented to contain the spread of coronavirus, the State government is planning to overcome related problems, particularly shortage of farmhands in harvesting the paddy cultivated on a record 15.77 lakh hectares this rabi season with the help of harvesters.

Swinging into action to enumerate the availability of harvesters in the State following Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s directions on March 29, the Agriculture department has taken up listing number of harvesters available in the State. According to Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy, 14,095 harvesters are owned by persons and firms across the State.

An additional 753 harvesters from Tamil Nadu have already been positioned in the State, mostly in Suryapet, Khammam , Kamareddy and a few other districts. The department has also estimated the paddy production at one crore tonnes this season and the Civil Supplies department is planning to procure the major crop by going to almost 8,500 villages.

Officials stated that shortage of labourers had increased owing to the farmhands’ unwillingness to go to the field in the wake of coronavirus spread. The Agriculture department has also asked the harvester manufacturing companies to supply spares and arrange for express servicing facilities in the event of breakdown by setting up 24×7 call centres, company-wise.

“Irrespective of the COVID-19-linked labourer shortage, the need for harvesters this season was felt from the beginning as paddy has been cultivated to an unprecedented extent, higher than in the kharif and rabi seasons together during the past, this rabi season. The demand for harvesters for crops such as maize, groundnut, bengalgram is also high this season,” a senior official involved in the exercise said.

Meanwhile, the State government permitted the Civil Supplies Corporation to avail itself of an additional loan of ₹25,000 crore with the government guarantee for procurement of paddy produced in the State. The corporation has already been allowed to borrow ₹20,000 crore for the purpose. However, given a consideration that it would not be sufficient for the purpose, the government has allowed it to go for an additional ₹25,000 crore borrowing.

