State plans e-Mobility Week to add spark to Formula E race next year

Minister K.T. Rama Rao, along with other officials, unveiling the website, logo and flyer for the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week.

The State government will organise Hyderabad e-Mobility Week from February 6 to 11 as part of Formula E race in the city on February 10 and 11 which will feature 22 drivers of 11 teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The website, logo and the flyer for the event were launched by Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday.

A release said to celebrate Formula E races in the city, which will happen for the first time in the country, the government has finalised e-Mobility week which will have several exciting events that will showcase the global electric vehicles (EV) ecosystem. As part of the programme, the city will host the Hyderabad EV Summit, the Rall-E Hyderabad and the Hyderabad E.Motor Show.

Mr. Rao said on the occasion that the government will bring global leaders of EV landscape to Telangana during the Hyderabad e-Prix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Electronics and Communication, said the e-mobility week will be one of the largest global platforms for EV companies in the world to showcase their latest technologies, products and services that will shape the future of green mobility and will enrich the growing EV ecosystem of the State.

The programme of e-Mobility week is: February 6 - Hyderabad EV Summit at HICC, which will have panel discussions, keynote speeches and networking sessions attended by prominent stakeholders in global EV ecosystem.

February 7: Rall-E Hyderabad, which will have thousands of bikers, male and female, riding their electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers across the city and culminate at Hitex Exhibition Centre.

February 8 and 9: Hyderabad E-Motor Show at Hitex Exhibition Centre, which will host the world’s EV manufacturers in two, three and four-wheeler segments, and also commercial vehicles, energy storage companies, charging infrastructure and EV components manufacturers and start-ups.

February 10 and 11 : Hyderabad E-Prix at Necklace Road. With this event, Hyderabad will join the prestigious list of E-Prix host cities such as New York, London, Berlin, Seoul, Monaco and Rome. It is an electric single-seater racing series governed by the Federation Internationale d l’Automobile.

Mr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion and External Engag;ement) was present.