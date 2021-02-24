State Page - with arranged picsKCR at Mahbubnagar

TelanganaHyderabad 24 February 2021 23:49 IST
Updated: 24 February 2021 23:49 IST
KCR condoles Excise Minister’s father’s death
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao participated in the tenth day ceremony in connection with the passing away of Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud’s father Narayan Goud at Mahabubnagar on Wednesday. Mr. Rao drove to the farmhouse of Mr. Goud on the outskirts of Mahabubnagar town by road from here. He consoled
Mr. Goud’s mother Shanta Narayan Goud and handed over to her the registration certificate of Narayan
Goud Charitable Trust.
