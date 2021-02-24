State Page - with arranged picsKCR at Mahbubnagar

Telangana

KCR condoles Excise Minister’s father’s death

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao participated in the tenth day ceremony in connection with the passing away of Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud’s father Narayan Goud at Mahabubnagar on Wednesday. Mr. Rao drove to the farmhouse of Mr. Goud on the outskirts of Mahabubnagar town by road from here. He consoled

Mr. Goud’s mother Shanta Narayan Goud and handed over to her the registration certificate of Narayan

Goud Charitable Trust.

