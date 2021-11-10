State orders ex gratia for kin of COVID victims

HYDERABAD

10 November 2021 21:33 IST

District Collectors of Telangana were given permission to provide ex gratia of ₹50,000 to the families of those who died of COVID-19 from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Orders to this effect were issued by the Telangana government on Wednesday.

Applications for ex gratia have to be made online. All claims in respect of eligible cases must be settled within 30 days of submission of required documents, and disbursed through Aadhaar linked direct benefit transfer procedures.

The State government on Monday notified district level COVID Death Ascertaining Committee (CDAC) for issuing the ‘Official document for COVID-19 Death’.

Advertising

Advertising

The CDAC will have District Collector as chairman, District Medical Health Officer as member-convener, and superintendent of the headquarter hospital as a member. Applications for the COVID-19 death document have to be submitted through Mee Seva centres.