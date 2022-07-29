State opts for ₹2,500 cr. OMB

July 29, 2022 18:08 IST

Total borrowings during the current fiscal at ₹14,500 crore

The State has decided to raise ₹2,500 crore more open market borrowings during the auction of securities to be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.

The tenure of the borrowing would be 14 years and the auction would be conducted on the RBI’s core banking solution (E-Kuber) system. This would take the total borrowings by the State during the current fiscal to ₹ 14,500 crore. The State had raised OMBs to the tune of ₹12,000 crore in five instalments of ₹4,000 crore on June 5, ₹3,000 crore each (June 28 and July 5), ₹1,000 crore each (July 12 and July 19) so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement