Telangana

State opts for ₹2,500 cr. OMB

Rajeev M 6028July 29, 2022 18:08 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:08 IST

The State has decided to raise ₹2,500 crore more open market borrowings during the auction of securities to be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.

The tenure of the borrowing would be 14 years and the auction would be conducted on the RBI’s core banking solution (E-Kuber) system. This would take the total borrowings by the State during the current fiscal to ₹ 14,500 crore. The State had raised OMBs to the tune of ₹12,000 crore in five instalments of ₹4,000 crore on June 5, ₹3,000 crore each (June 28 and July 5), ₹1,000 crore each (July 12 and July 19) so far.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...