State on way to exhausting fresh limit of market borrowings allowed by Union Finance Ministry

February 07, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State is on its way to exhaust the fresh limit of market borrowings allowed by the Union Finance Ministry during the current financial year.

The Union Ministry has allowed the State to raise ₹9,000 crore during the January-March quarter after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 seeking liberal financial assistance to Telangana, which was facing financial problems on account of the ‘mismanagement’ by the BRS government.

Following the Union Ministry’s consent, the State raised ₹5,000 crore in three tranches of ₹2,000 crore (January 16), ₹1,000 crore (January 23) and another ₹2,000 crore (February 6).

ADVERTISEMENT

The State is now left with an option of raising ₹4,000 crore with more than one and half month to go for the conclusion of the fiscal year. Telangana has reported sluggish pace of growth in revenue receipts till the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal with overall revenue receipts pegged at ₹1.25 lakh crore, just 57% of the ₹2.16 lakh crore projected in the budget estimates.

The State’s tidy finances could be seen from the dependence on financial accommodation instruments allowed by the Reserve Bank of India like special drawing facility (SDF), ways and means advances (WMA) and overdraft (OD). The State depended on SDF amounting to ₹816.45 crore on all the 30 days of November and it raised another ₹1,426 crore through WMA for 29 days in the same month.

The State, which strongly opposed the use of overdraft facility in the initial days of its formation, relied on it for 13 days in November for mobilising ₹554.5 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.