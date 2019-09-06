Telangana to have state-of-the-art Secretariat complex

The State government on Thursday night released the report of a technical committee which strongly recommended that a new state-of-the-art Secretariat complex complying with fire safety, National Building Code of India and Indian Green Building Council norms be constructed befitting the stature of Telangana.

The committee was of the view that it was not possible to modify or alter the existing facilities to create a befitting, iconic and integrated Secretariat complex.

The committee comprising four engineers-in-chief was constituted by a Cabinet sub-committee to study the facilities available in the present Secretariat complex and make recommendations on two options — making alterations/additions to the existing facilities or go for construction of new complex.

The recommendations of the technical committee were discussed by the Cabinet panel which concurred with the opinion of the former and recommended construction of the new compex. On Thursday night, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao discussed the matter with the sub-committee chairman V. Prashant Reddy, a release of the CMO said.

Fire safety

Among the observations of the technical committee were that it was not feasible to make eight blocks in the present complex — A, B, C, D, G, H (north), J and K — fire safety compliant as they cannot be accessed by fire tender. The same was explained by Director General, Disaster Management and Fire Services.

Most of the buildings were constructed with a design life of 50 to 60 years. Except, D and H blocks, the other buildings did not have appreciable balance life in structures.

In spite of spending any amount on modifications/alterations, the existing buildings cannot be made to comply with green building norms fully. There was no planned parking now and, as a result, the vehicles of Ministers, officials and visitors were parked around the buildings in a haphazard manner. The buildings were scattered and not connected to each other.

Meeting hall

There was no meeting hall catering to more than 150 persons. A meeting hall of a minimum 500 capacity was required in view of addition of a larger number of districts when their officials were to attend meetings. There was no grand foyer or a reception area. There were no facilities like creche, dining rooms for staff and waiting rooms for visitors.

An important feature missing was security for VIPs and VVIPs. There was only entry/exit to the premises which made it difficult for police to provide fool proof security to them. There was only one entry in most of the individual blocks also.