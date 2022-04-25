State notifies classification of posts under different categories and exam pattern

Government intensifies efforts to fill over 80,000 posts

Intensifying its efforts to kick-start the massive recruitment drive it has announced for vacant posts, the State government has announced a comprehensive scheme of selection with classification of categories of posts under various groups and other services.

The government had simultaneously announced the examination pattern for different groups. The government had already issued orders dispensing with interviews for all the examinations by the State Public Service Commission, including Group-I services, to ensure more transparent and bias-free selection process as also the complete trust of the competing candidates in the selection process.

The development forms part of the government’s efforts to fill 80,039 posts in various government departments. Accordingly, 19 posts - including deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, commercial tax officers, regional transport officer, district panchayat officer and district registrar had been classified as Group-I posts. There would be preliminary (150 marks), General English qualifying test (150 marks) and main examination (900 marks) for recruitment to these posts notified under Group-I category.

Interestingly, Telangana movement and State formation is listed as one of the papers of the main examination with three components – The idea of Telangana (1948-70), Mobilisational phase (1971-90) and Towards formation of Telangana (1991-2014). This is in addition to questions relating to Telangana in two other papers – History, Culture and Geography and Economy and Development..

The preliminary examination would be objective while the main examination would be conventional type. The number of candidates admitted to the main examination would be 50 times to the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone duly following the rule of reservation.

Likewise, posts - 16 types of posts - including municipal commissioner grade II, assistant commercial tax officer, deputy tahsildar and sub-registrar grade II had been categorised under Group-II posts. Recruitment to these posts would involve a written examination which also includes a paper on Telangana Movement and State Formation.

Posts like senior accountant, auditor, assistant auditor and junior assistants had been classified as Group-III posts while junior assistants, junior accountants and other had been placed under the Group-IV services. Examination would also be conducted for the gazetted category posts not covered under Group I and II services as also for the non-gazetted posts not covered under the Group II, III and IV categories. There are also miscellaneous category posts like assistant conservator of forests for which examination would be conducted in General English, General Studies and two optional subjects.

The minimum marks to qualify for selection to the posts should be not less than 40% for OC, EWS, ex-servicemen, meritorious sportspersons, not less than 35% for BCs, and not less than 30% for SCs, STs and physically-challenged. The qualifying marks would be applicable for the main examinations in respect of Group-I posts.

In the order issued on Monday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in the event of SC and ST candidates not coming up for selection with the minimum prescribed mark, their selection would be considered on the basis of marks with reference to their performance in the written examination irrespective of the marks they secured.