State logs 507 COVID cases on Wednesday

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD:
August 17, 2022 23:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of COVID-19 cases have crossed the 500-mark after a gap of five days. On Wednesday, 507 people tested positive for coronavirus. The daily caseload on five days prior to it ranged from 250 to 480.  While 33,046 samples were tested on Wednesday, the results of 563 are awaited. 

The new 507 infections include 205 from Hyderabad, 42 from Rangareddy, 41 from Medchal Malkajgiri. 

From March 2, 2020, to August 17 this year, a total of 3.70 crore samples were tested and 8,30,380 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 2997 were active cases, 8,23,272 have recovered, and 4,111 people died due to COVID.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app