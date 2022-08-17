State logs 507 COVID cases on Wednesday

The number of COVID-19 cases have crossed the 500-mark after a gap of five days. On Wednesday, 507 people tested positive for coronavirus. The daily caseload on five days prior to it ranged from 250 to 480. While 33,046 samples were tested on Wednesday, the results of 563 are awaited.

The new 507 infections include 205 from Hyderabad, 42 from Rangareddy, 41 from Medchal Malkajgiri.

From March 2, 2020, to August 17 this year, a total of 3.70 crore samples were tested and 8,30,380 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 2997 were active cases, 8,23,272 have recovered, and 4,111 people died due to COVID.