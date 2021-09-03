Telangana logs 318 COVID cases, 2 deaths on September 3

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 82, followed by Karimnagar (23).

Telangana on Friday logged 318 COVID 19 cases, taking the tally to over 6.59 lakh while the toll rose to 3,880 with two fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 82, followed by Karimnagar (23), a government bulletin said. Active cases stood at 5,736.

The total number of cases was 6,59,007, while with 389 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 6,49,391.

Over 71,000 samples were tested today, taking the cumulative number to over 2.48 crore. The samples tested per million population were over 6.67 lakh, the bulletin said.

The Case Fatality Rate in the State was 0.58%, while it was 1.3% at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.54%, compared to 97.42% in the country.