State logs 248 new COVID cases

Hyderabad

25 September 2021 23:59 IST

Telangana recorded another 248 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total to 6,64,898. While 52,702 samples were put to test, results of 1,500 were awaited.

The new infections included 66 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 21 from Karimnagar, and 18 from Rangareddy. Zero cases were recorded in Narayanpet.

One more COVID patient died. With this, the death toll has reached 3,912.

So far, a total of 2,61,57,678 samples have been tested. Of the total cases, 4,701 were active.