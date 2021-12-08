State logs 205 new COVID cases

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 205 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 6,77,546. While 38,085 samples were examined, results of 1,856 were awaited.

In the past 10 days or so, the caseload has remained on the higher side even as 35,000 to 40,000 samples are tested a day. Wednesday was the third time in the past five days when the daily case burden crossed the 200-mark.

The new 205 infections included 79 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 19 from Hanumakonda, 14 from Medchal Malkajgiri and 13 from Rangareddy. No infection was recorded in six districts.

One more COVID patient died. With this, the death toll has reached 4,002.