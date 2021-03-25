State logs 2021’s highest single-day COVID total

HYDERABAD

25 March 2021 00:19 IST

431 cases recorded on Tuesday; 111 infections in Greater Hyderabad

As many as 431 coronavirus infections were detected in Telangana on Tuesday, which is the highest single-day total this year so far. The COVID-19 cases have been consistently surging in the past two weeks. The year’s second highest daily total of 417 was recorded on January 5.

On Tuesday, 70,280 people were examined and results of 745 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 1,676.

The new cases include 111 from Greater Hyderabad region, 37 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 31 from Rangareddy, 21 each from Jagtial and Mancherial, and 19 from Nizamabad. Only one person in Jayashankar Bhupalapally tested positive for the coronavirus.

So far, 97,89,113 samples have been tested across the State and 3,04,298 cases recorded. The total includes 3,352 active cases while 2,99,270 have recovered.

Cinemas to stay open

Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has said the government has no intentions to down shutters on cinemas in the State and all news relating to the closure were mere rumours.

He said the cinemas will continue to function in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms as the closure would severely affect thousands of people dependent on it for livelihood.