State logs 1,920 new cases, testing ramped up

Telangana added 1,920 more cases to its COVID-19 tally on Tuesday even as 83,153 samples were put to test.

The testing numbers are a big jump from Monday when 70,000 samples were examined. Results of 15,969 persons were awaited.

The new infections included 1,015 were from Greater Hyderabad region, 209 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 159 from Rangareddy. Cases in single digit were recorded in 10 districts.

Two more COVID patients died on the day, taking the cumulative fatality figures to 4,045.

The total case tally, so far, stands at 6,97,775, of which 16,496 were active.