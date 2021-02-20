State logs 165 fresh cases

The State recorded 165 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. With this, the total number of cases stands at over 2.97 lakh.
As many as 35 persons tested positive in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation followed by 19 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 13 each in Rangareddy and Karimnagar, and eight each in Mancherial and Warangal Urban.
According to a bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the number of active cases now are 1,715 and the number of persons in home or institutional isolation is 681.
While one person died due to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,623, as many as 149 patients recovered. The number of recoveries stands at over 2.93 lakh. The State tested 23,761 samples on Thursday, thus, taking the total number of tests done to over 84 lakh. As many as 10,454 samples were those of primary contacts and 2,851 of secondary contacts.
A total of 20,043 tests were conducted in government facilities and 3,718 samples were examined in private labs.
