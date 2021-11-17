State logs 148 more COVID cases

HYDERABAD

17 November 2021 19:56 IST

One patient succumbs; GHMC records 52 cases

Telangana recorded 148 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 6,74,037. Out of the 35,921 samples tested, results of 1,591 were awaited. One more COVID patient died.

Of the new cases, the highest of 52 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 13 from Warangal Urban, and 12 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. Seven districts recorded zero cases.

From March 2, 2020, to November 17 this year, a total of 2.81 crore samples were tested and 6,74,037 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,712 were active cases, 6,66,348 recovered, and 3,977 people died.

