State legislature sets new precedent this Budget session  

February 12, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

This was the shortest session lasting only for seven days and saw no tabling of CAG reports

M. Rajeev

The State Legislature has set new precedents with the just-concluded Budget session passing the Appropriation Bills for the financial year 2023-24.

This is the shortest Budget session lasting only for seven days, working for a total of 56 hours and 25 minutes. This is probably the shortest session convened for the passing of annual financial statement before and after the formation of Telangana.

The session did not figure another major aspect, the tabling of the reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on the State’s performance on different parameters during the previous financial year. It has been a convention in the Legislature for tabling the CAG reports during the session for long and there used to be discussions on the observations of the findings of the premier audit agency in the past.

The Telangana government too tabled the reports during the Budget session over the past few years and the reports were tabled on the last day of the Budget session in the previous occasion. The practice appears to be dispensed with during the current fiscal as no reports whatsoever had been tabled on Sunday, the last day of the Budget session.

MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the issue during the debate on passage of Appropriation Bills in the Legislative Assembly. It appears as if the State had dispensed with the tradition of tabling the CAG reports in the Budget session, he lamented while asking the government to extend the number of days of the session so that elaborate discussion could take place on issues of immediate public importance.

