State launches T-Safe service to help women monitor rides

March 12, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a move towards improving women’s safety, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy unveiled the innovative Travel Safe (T-Safe) service and dedicated it to the citizens of the State, with a special emphasis on women travelling alone. This ride monitoring service, a first of its kind by the police in the country, is designed to make travel safer for women, children, and other vulnerable groups across the State, according to an official release.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted that T-Safe is not just an app but a service, emphasising that it does not require a smartphone or app download for accessibility. Even individuals with basic phones can avail the T-Safe service by dialling 100 and selecting option 8 in the IVR, initiating ride monitoring by the T-Safe team.

This service represents the first instance in the country where emergency police response is proactively enabled through automation, without citizens needing to press any additional buttons or Dial 100 again during an emergency.

“In critical situations, T-Safe technology also provides real-time tracking links to police patrol vehicles. Currently, the emergency response fleet comprises 791 patrol cars and 1,085 blue colts,” said Shikha Goel, ADG of CID and In-charge of Women Safety in the State.

“Launched on the day the government announced the Mahila Shakthi Policy, T-Safe serves as a pivotal tool in empowering women and ensuring their security during travel. The service can be easily accessed by dialling emergency numbers 100 or 112 and selecting the newly introduced option ‘8’ in the IVR (Interactive Voice Response) menu. Additionally, citizens can utilise the Travel Safe Application available on the Google Play Store or the T-Safe web page,” explained the official.

Once activated, citizens will receive automated alerts through the app or phone calls at regular intervals. Failure to respond to these alerts in the prescribed manner will trigger an immediate police response, enhancing the overall safety and security of the users

When utilising the service through the app, citizens have the additional capability to share live location links with their loved ones. Future plans include integrating T-Safe with applications of cab aggregators and other private transport services, further enhancing safety measures.

The app can be accessed online at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/datasafety?id=com.tswomensafety.tsafe and online at: https://womensafetywing.telangana.gov.in/women-safety-apps/t-safe/

