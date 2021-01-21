State joins league of States with 100% functional household tap connections

Jal Shakti Minister compliments Telangana for the feat

The State has achieved another milestone by becoming the second State in the country to achieve 100% functional household tap connections (FHTCs) after Goa.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat congratulated the State for joining the league of 100 per cent FHTC States. With the achievement, the country inched closer to ensuring rural households getting equipped with tap water connections. “Our vision of #HarGharJal will be a reality soon,” the Minister tweeted.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said effective implementation of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s brainchild, Mission Bhagiratha, ensured that a new feather is added into the State’s cap. Telangana and Goa were leading from the front with 100% per FHTCs -- followed by Puducherry - 87.32%, Haryana - 85.11%, Andaman Nicobar Islands - 83.76%, and Gujarat - 81.63% in the sixth place.

Mr. Dayakar Rao recalled the initiative by the Chief Minister 25 years ago when he launched the drinking water supply project in Siddipet which he was representing then. The scheme was an inspiration for Mission Bhagiratha which is now being implemented by several States under different names. Mission Bhagiratha is also the inspiring force behind the Jal Shakti programme launched by the Centre.

Mission Bhagiratha had received several awards nationally and at international levels as water is being supplied with quality standards prescribed by the World Health Organisation. The scheme had also helped in supply of 100% fluoride free water covering even remote and interior areas. The government earmarked over ₹45,000 crore for the project and is likely to save ₹8,000 crore because of the effective planning and implementation.

The government launched Mission Bhagiratha brand water which would soon be available at all the government institutions and the offices of the elected representatives. The State government had taken adequate steps to ensure supply of 100 litres per capita in rural areas, 135 litres per capita in municipal areas and 150 litres in the corporations. He thanked the Chief Minister for giving him the opportunity for implementation of the project through the Rural Development portfolio.