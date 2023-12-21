Telangana issues masking advice, logs six new COVID cases

December 21, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, out of the six cases, four were reported in Hyderabad, one in Medak and one in Rangareddy. The daily count remained the same as the State reported six cases on Wednesday as well. One individual recovered on Thursday. Presently, the State has 19 active cases undergoing treatment or are in isolation. On Thursday, a total of 925 samples were tested, with results pending for 54.

Meanwhile a circular released by the office of Director of Medical Education (DME) has advised all the doctors, nursing officers and supporting staff who are working at bedside to wear masks and take hygienic precautions like handwashing, cleanliness of wards and hospital surrounding, maintaining of bio-medical waste management. ”All Institutions are instructed to furnish daily update information pertaining to COVID-19 cases,” Additional Director of Medical Education (Academic) K. Siva Ram Prasad said.

