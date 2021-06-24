State intensifies pitch for world heritage site status to Ramappa temple

Tourism Minister urges Archaeological Survey of India take up development of monuments and forts

The State government has intensified its pitch for speeding up the process for recognition of the Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple as world heritage site.

A delegation of Ministers led by Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud met senior officials of Union Culture and Tourism Ministry in New Delhi on Thursday and made an appeal in this direction. Requesting for speedy sanction of pending projects, the delegation requested that the Archaeological Survey of India take up development of monuments and forts. It also submitted proposals for upgradation, refurbishment and renovation of museums in Warangal, Hyderabad and Karimnagar.

The delegation urged the Centre to ensure speedy disposal of the proposal for shifting Golkonda sound and light show from the existing place to new panoramic view of the fort. This was in addition to the Central financial assistance required for the development of cultural complexes under “Tagore Cultural Complex” Scheme.

The Minister recalled that the Union Ministry had accepted to extend financial assistance for renovation of Karimnagar museum for which revised detailed project reports were submitted. Requesting the Centre’s help in shifting rare antiques and artifacts from Nagarjunasagar Museum, the Minister assured that the State would extend its support in building a world class museum in the capital to showcase them.

The delegation included among others Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavati Rathod. Mr. Srinvas Goud later submitted a memorandum seeking approval for new projects under SWADESH Darshan Scheme. Request was also made for sanction of projects under PRASAD scheme for development of Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, Manyam Konda with ₹ 50.1 crore and Sri Sitarama Swami Temple at Bhadrachalam with ₹ 50 crores. The Minister later called on Ministry of Road Transport Secretary Giridhar Armane and requested him to speed up survey and tender process for roads in Mahabubnagar district.