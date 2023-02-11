State in deep debt trap with ₹5 lakh crore debts: Congress

February 11, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Continuing its tirade against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the opposition Congress party released its fourth charge-sheet on Saturday alleging that the State was thrown into a deep debt trap and there was no comparison between the projections and actual spendings in the budget.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) programmes implementation committee chairman A. Maheshwara Reddy released the charge-sheet at Gandhi Bhavan here.

“The Telangana State was formed by the Congress party with a surplus budget. Now it has over ₹5 lakh crore debt, eight times higher than what it had in 2014. Even farmers were cheated by the government in the waiver of farm loans. Only ₹6,000 crore was allotted for that purpose when the requirement is ₹18,000 crore. The government spent only ₹1.5 lakh crore in the last budget whereas the actual proposal was ₹2.56 lakh crore,” said Mr. Maheshwar Reddy, adding that even for medical and Health department the allocations are not at the required level.

“The government has received applications from 18 lakh persons for the allocation of double bedroom houses. The government is constructing only three lakh houses and for them also the funds were not released totally,” said the Congress leader, stating that it has been reflecting the poor financial health of the State.