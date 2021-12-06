State hits grim milestone of 4,000 COVID deaths

HYDERABAD

06 December 2021 23:25 IST

Applications for ₹50000 ex-gratia for bereaved families currently being processed

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Telangana, according to the government media bulletin, has touched 4,000 with one more patient succumbing to the infection on Monday.

Officially reported number of COVID deaths in the State has been a contentious issue since the first wave of the pandemic. Doctors, from both government and private hospitals, have time and again questioned the credibility of those figures and alleged that the number of deaths are grossly under-reported by the Health department.

Every time a clarification was sought in this respect, Health officials said the data provided in the media bulletin was correct. They also said that some COVID patients died of co-morbidities and not because of the infectious disease.

According to official statistics, the number of people who died of COVID in the State crossed 1,000 on September 16 last year, 2,000 on April 25 this year and then 3,000 on May 18. The highest number of deaths were reported during the second wave which took root in March this year.

Meanwhile, applications received for ₹50000 ex-gratia are currently being processed. Sources said it would take some time to know if the approved applications outnumber the official fatality figures. A few districts are said to have received thousands of applications.

The applications have to be filed through MeeSeva centres. “Some people have applied twice, and some others did not have the documents required to approve an application. The scrutiny is still under way. It will take us some time to go through all the applications,” said a source.

Last month, the State government notified the formation of district-level COVID-19 Death Ascertaining Committees to issue ‘Official document for COVID-19 Death’. The District Collector is the chairman of the committee, District Medical Health Officer is member-convener and superintendent of headquarter hospital is a member.