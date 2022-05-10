State govt. urged to ensure Ashrin’s safety

Members of Telangana For Peace and Unity, Women and Transgender Organisations JAC has urged Chief Minister to ensure safety of Ashrin Sultana, wife of Nagaraju who was murdered, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

May 10, 2022 21:32 IST

Demand for law to protect people entering inter-faith, inter-caste marriage

Members of Telangana For Peace and Unity (TPU), Women and Transgender Organisations JAC have urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and Minister for Home Mohammed Mahmood Ali to ensure safety of Ashrin Sulthana — wife of D. Nagaraju who was murdered on May 4 by her brother and a relative. They have also requested the State government to assure her and the victim’s family that their future needs will be taken care of.

Police earlier said that Syed Mobin Ahmed, one of the accused, bore grudge against Nagaraju — as he married Ashrin at Arya Samaj against their wishes — and decided to eliminate him.

At a press conference held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, members of TPU and the JAC said that the CM and Minister for Home’s intervention is needed to ensure the case is not used by the communal forces to disturb peace across the State.

They have spelt out some demands from the government which includes adequate financial housing, land, and a government job to both Ashrin and Nagaraju’s family.

Citing 68 attacks in the State on people who got into inter-faith, inter-caste marriages, they have demanded: “Government must immediately begin the process of drafting a law for protection of rights or inter-faith and inter-caste couple, to be passed by the State Assembly, in consultation with civil society and concerned statutory bodies”.

V Sandhya, National Convener of Progressive Organisation for Women, Surepalli Sujatha of Dalit Women Collective, Baghya Lakshmi of Dalita Stree Shakti, general secretary of AIDWA Mallu Lakshmi, Meera Sanghamitra, and others spoke at the press conference.