State govt. to set up textile park in Warangal district

The facility will ensure employment opportunities to close to 20,000 weavers’ families

The State government has decided to set up a mini textile park at Kodakandla in Warangal district in the interests of weavers in the area.

The decision comes in the light of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to establish textile parks in areas where there is potential, Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao said. Kodakandla has been selected in view of the availability of human resources and other positive aspects for setting up the textile park.

“Scores of skilled weavers are available in the area and they migrated to other States due to absence of employment opportunities,” he said adding the decision follows a request made by Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao who made a strong pitch for the textile park in view of the resources available there. Mr. Dayakar Rao thanked Mr. Rama Rao for accepting his request for mini textile park at Kodakandla.

Mr. Rama Rao said a major section of these weavers were keen to return to the State following the proactive policies adopted by the TRS government since it came to power in the State. Setting up of mini textile park at Kodakandla would ensure employment opportunities to close to 20,000 weavers’ families.

The Minister assured that the ongoing welfare schemes for weavers would continue uninterrupted as also the distribution of Bathukamma sarees which was conceived in the interests of thousands of powerloom weavers. The Cheyutha scheme launched for weavers helped them overcome the difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic and the relaxations to the tune of ₹95 crore extended under the scheme assisted close to 25,000 families.

Several representations were received seeking the continuation of the scheme and the matter would be taken to the notice of the government. Mr. Rama Rao directed the officials concerned to complete the report for allocations that were needed for handloom and textile sector in the next budget at the earliest.