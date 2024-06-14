GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State govt. to set up Mahila Shakti Canteen Services, to be managed by women SHGs

Published - June 14, 2024 01:05 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

In an initiative to financially strengthen women self-help groups (SHGs), the Telangana government has announced setting up Mahila Shakti Canteen Services at all Collectorates, religious places, bus stands, and industrial areas.

The government has studied similar canteen models running successfully in Kerala and under the name of ‘Didi ki Rasoi’ in West Bengal. Andhra Pradesh had Anna canteens in a similar mode during the TDP government, from 2014 to 2019. The new canteens in Telangana will be the best of all these schemes. The canteens will be managed by the self-help groups (SHGs).

The government aims to set up at least 150 such canteens in the coming two years and also train the women on managing the canteens, which will empower the women financially and also provide hygienic food to the customers.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, who held a review meeting on this at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Thursday, said that the initiative is based on the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Secretary directed the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner to draw detailed plans on the roadmap, management, and extent of land needed for the canteens.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.