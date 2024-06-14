State govt. to set up Mahila Shakti Canteen Services, to be managed by women SHGs

In an initiative to financially strengthen women self-help groups (SHGs), the Telangana government has announced setting up Mahila Shakti Canteen Services at all Collectorates, religious places, bus stands, and industrial areas.

The government has studied similar canteen models running successfully in Kerala and under the name of ‘Didi ki Rasoi’ in West Bengal. Andhra Pradesh had Anna canteens in a similar mode during the TDP government, from 2014 to 2019. The new canteens in Telangana will be the best of all these schemes. The canteens will be managed by the self-help groups (SHGs).

The government aims to set up at least 150 such canteens in the coming two years and also train the women on managing the canteens, which will empower the women financially and also provide hygienic food to the customers.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, who held a review meeting on this at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Thursday, said that the initiative is based on the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Secretary directed the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner to draw detailed plans on the roadmap, management, and extent of land needed for the canteens.