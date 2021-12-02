State govt. to run anganwadi centres from primary schools

HYDERABAD

02 December 2021 23:40 IST

Decision aimed at checking dropout rate

The State government has decided to run anganwadi centres on the premises of government primary schools as part of efforts to strengthen primary education sector as well as ensuring effective functioning of anganwadi centres.

Operation of anganwadi centres from primary schools has been envisaged in view of absence of nursery classes in the government run schools as they would help in bridging the gap and would prepare students of anganwadi centres to primary education, Ministers P. Sabita Indra Reddy and Satyavati Rathod said.

The Ministers, who convened a meeting of the officials concerned for working out modalities for running anganwadi centres from primary schools on Thursday, said anganwadi centres would henceforth provide nursery and kindergarten education to students in addition to giving nutritious food. The measure is aimed at preparing students for primary education and it would go a long way in checking dropout rates.

As many as 15,167 anganwadi centres out of the total 35,700 across the State are already being run from primary schools. Of these, 11,185 centres have their own buildings, 12,174 centres in rent-free accommodations and another 12,219 centres are being run from rented premises.

The government has decided to launch a special drive soon for providing own premises to the anganwadi centres being run from rented premises.

The government’s decision to run anganwadi centres from primary schools was taken following joint decision by the officials of education and welfare departments and steps would be taken to enrol the services of local elected representatives in their effective functioning.

The Ministers said parents are inclined for joining their children in the government-run schools following COVID-19 pandemic and the government had accordingly decided to strengthen the infrastructure and other amenities to meet the requirement.

They distributed bags comprising stationery material and books sponsored by voluntary organisation, Save The Children, to the inmates of State Home on the occasion.