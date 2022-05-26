State govt. to promote single pick cotton

CS holds meeting to discuss action plan

The State Government has decided to promote single pick cotton to improve productivity and generate greater income to farmers.

Single pick cotton provides 40% higher yield and many foreign countries use this variety.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed the Agriculture department officials to take up single pick cotton in 45 thousand acres across the State as sufficient seed is available. The Chief Secretary held a meeting to discuss the proposed action plan to promote single pick cotton in the State.

He said the area expansion model should be followed in those areas where trials were conducted by seed companies earlier and practiced by farmers. Promotion of single pick cotton should be taken up on demonstration mode in all the identified districts, mandals and villages in the second model.

He asked the officials to immediately convene meeting of the seed companies to promote HDPS technology. Agriculture extension officers meeting should be conducted and enrolment of farmers should be done. An app should be developed which should include profile of the farmer, details of rainfall, crop calendar and other issues, he said.