State govt. to help Indian Navy set up low-frequency radar station in Parigi

January 12, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister directs local MLA and officials to ensure effective coordination to the project 

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has assured to extend its full support to the Indian Navy in establishing its low frequency radar station at Damagundam, forest area, in Parigi constituency.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended the support after being informed that the project was being developed without harming the forest area and the temple in the area. The Chief Minister was responding to the requests made by Indian Navy commander Karthik Shankar and his team which briefed him about the upcoming project. Parigi MLA T. Rammohan Reddy facilitated the delegation’s meet with the Chief Minister.

The delegation explained to the Chief Minister that some of the key components of the Indian navy would be manufactured in the facility and it would facilitate accelerated development of the Parigi Assembly constituency creating employment opportunities to the local youth. The Chief Minister directed the local MLA Rammohan Reddy and officials concerned to coordinate with the Navy officials in the speedy completion of the project.

