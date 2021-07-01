State govt. steps up efforts to set up special food processing zones

HYDERABAD

01 July 2021 00:58 IST

Officials told to extend the deadline for submission of EoI

The State government has stepped up its efforts to set up specialised food processing zones in different parts of the State.

The government had received 350 applications from prospective entrepreneurs following the issue of notification for expression of interest. Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao however directed the officials concerned to extend the last date for submission of EoI so that more players could take part in the process.

Officials explained to Mr. Rama Rao that steps are being taken to ensure that the special food processing zones are set up in at least 225 acre land each.

These units would be equipped with amenities like power, roads, water, waste management as well as common effluent treatment plants for their effective management. The processing units had been contemplated keeping in view crops like like paddy, chillies, turmeric, pulses, fruits and vegetables considering aspects like processing, storage band marketing.

Mr. Rama Rao along with his Cabinet colleagues S. Niranjan Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar convened a meeting with officials to review the progress relating to special food processing units proposed in the State. The Industries Department on its part prepared a “food map” incorporating the present yields of different crops as well as the scope for enhancing their potential.

Mr. Rama Rao exhorted the MLAs to take the initiative in expediting land acquisition and other processes keeping in view the growing demand for these special units. Special food processing units are necessitated in view of the significant increase in the agricultural produce following the pro-active measures initiated by the government for agriculture development and completion of irrigation projects.

This could be seen from the fact that districts like erstwhile united Mahbubnagar which were known for drought are registering rapid growth in farm sector, thanks to the availability of water.

The State, he asserted, had kick-started the second green revolution in the country and at the same time, steps are initiated to harness the potential in dairy, fisheries and meat production.

Given the accelerated development witnessed in the sector, it was decided to promote food processing so as to meet the demand by providing appropriate marketing facilities. Establishment of specialized food processing zones would go a long way in this direction and ensure enhancement of demand for processed products.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy stressed the need for promoting food processing and allied sectors in view of the significantly increased crop yields. The government is therefore committed to put in place necessary infrastructure to enhance the demand so that farmers could be benefitted economically.

In addition to accruing benefits to farmers, the proposed food processing zones would give fillip to employment generation at the village level besides ensuring flow of investments into the sector.

Mr. Kamalakar explained about the problems faced in providing over 90 lakh metric tonne of farm produce to the Food Corporation of India within a short span of four months.