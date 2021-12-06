State govt. starts process for organisation of local cadres

Move in line with the new Presidential Order 2018

The State government has initiated steps for organisation of local cadres for allotting employees holding posts required to be organised into local cadres in line with the new Presidential Order 2018.

Accordingly, the government has decided to constitute committees at the district and State-levels for allotment of employees into district and zonal and multi-zonal cadres.

The District Collector would be the chairman and district-level heads of departments concerned as members for allotment of district cadre posts. General Administration Department principal secretary, special chief secretary/principal secretary/secretary of the department concerned, head of the department concerned, senior consultant from Finance Department’s HRM and Services wing and any other senior officer as decided by the government would decide about the organisation of zonal and multi-zonal posts.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday issued detailed guidelines that should be followed for organisation of local cadre under The Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order 2018. The order was issued a day after the Chief Secretary held detailed discussions with representatives of employee unions.

Mr. Somesh Kumar clarified in the order that the process for allocation of local cadres would be taken in the districts where the model code of conduct of the Election Commission of India is not in force. It would be taken up in the remaining districts after the MCC is lifted. The GO did not contain the schedule for the organisation of local cadres and allocation of the posts and the government said it would be communicated separately.

The nine-page order (GO Ms. No. 317) detailed the process that should be followed for allotment of employees to new local cadres that comprise seven zones and two multi-zones that were created after the reorganisation of districts from the erstwhile 10 to 33. Accordingly, departments should fix the cadre strength of each district, zonal and multi-zonal cadre, a process that has already been completed.

All the departments, having due regard to the administrative needs of the posts in local cadres, allocated the working strength in each new local cadre in the same proportion as the sanctioned posts were distributed among the new district/zonal/multi-zonal cadres. This was done to prevent skewed distribution and ensure fair and balanced distribution of working personnel among the new local cadres.

The heads of departments had been directed to prepare a list of all employees as per seniority in each of the erstwhile local cadres for allotting them to new local cadres. These would include those on leave, under suspension, undergoing training, on deputation and on foreign service so as to ensure that no employees was left unallotted to new local cadre.

Persons under these categories would be deemed to have reported to the new local cadre subsequent to their allotment and their leave/suspension/training, deputation would continue in the new local cadre.

All the posts in the erstwhile district cadre, wherever they are located, would be taken into consideration for the purpose of allotment of district cadre employees. Eight new districts – Hanamkonda, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mahbubabad, Mulugu, Siddipet, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad and Ranga Reddy had been formed drawing areas from more than one erstwhile districts.

Accordingly, persons holding posts in the erstwhile district cadre of Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Ranga Reddy would be considered for allotment not only to the local cadre of the new districts, but also to local cadres of the neighbouring new districts.

In respect of the zonal cadre posts, employees of erstwhile Zone V would be considered for allotment to Zones I to IV (excluding posts located in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak and erstwhile Medak district area of Siddipet) and to Zone V to the extent such posts are located in Jangaon district.