State govt. starts assessing department-wise requirements ahead of Budget session  

Telangana government has begun the exercise of making necessary allocations to different departments assessing the sectors with revenue generation potential.

Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Energy) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accompanied by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao reviewed the situation of agriculture and allied departments with senior officials on Tuesday. The Ministers enquired about the schemes related to agriculture which were stopped by the previous BRS government and the reasons behind their stoppage.

They exhorted the officials concerned to focus attention on the schemes involving matching grants from the Central government so that these funds could be efficiently utilised. They enquired about the State and Central share in the crop insurance schemes as also the tender process that should be followed for the current season.

The Ministers wanted to know about the agricultural universities in the erstwhile united districts and about the districts where there were no such institutions after reorganisation. The meeting discussed the functioning of the Seed Development Corporation as well as the seed development processes that were being taken up in the agriculture university.

They said the State government was making significant budgetary allocations to the agriculture and allied sectors, and stressed the need for focussing on further development of the sector. Enhancement of productivity in the farm sector would ensure more revenue to the exchequer and at the same time, improve the income of farmers.

Mr. Vikramarka sought to know the details of the revenue-generating sectors and the expenditure that was being incurred on them annually. The Deputy Chief Minister and Mr. Nageswara Rao opined that the views of farmers should be taken into consideration with regard to the implementation of Rythu Bharosa as also in exploring the way forward. Steps should be taken to elicit views of farmers across the State making them partners in the implementation of the investment support scheme.

Participation of the Ministers in the exercise would ensure effective implementation of the scheme, the Deputy Chief Minister said. Agriculture department officials suggested that the allocation of necessary funds for drip irrigation schemes would be beneficial to farmers.

The meeting also discussed funds being spent on the implementation of Rythu Bharosa and Rythu Bima (insurance scheme) and the additional burden on the exchequer for implementing the promises made to the farm sector in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections.

Mr. Vikramarka enquired about the implementation of Nethannaku Cheyutha (assistance to weavers) and insurance coverage that was being provided to them. He wanted to know about the changes in the lifestyle of weavers after bifurcation of the erstwhile united State.