State Govt. rejects BRS demand for House Committee on alleged scam in Civil Supplies

Published - July 31, 2024 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has rejected the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) demand to form a House Committee to investigate an alleged ₹1,100 crore scam in the Civil Supplies Department’s purchase of fine rice. The demand was made during a debate in the Assembly by BRS working president and MLA K.T. Rama Rao, along with other party MLAs.

Minister for Legislative Affairs D. Sridhar Babu stated that Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy had thoroughly addressed all questions posed by the BRS, rendering the formation of a House Committee unnecessary. During the discussion, K.T. Rama Rao accused the government of evading questions related to ration cards and crop bonuses for farmers. In response, the BRS MLAs staged a stage a walkout in protest.

