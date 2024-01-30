State govt. reiterates plan to demolish OGH heritage block

January 30, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government, through its legal officer, has once again reiterated that it is necessary to demolish the heritage block of Osmania General Hospital to build a new hospital complex with adequate number of beds. A division bench of the Telangana High Court was hearing a batch of writ petitions relating to the construction of an augmented Osmania General Hospital. The hearing has been posted to February 12.

The government’s position is the same as the earlier Bharat Rashtra Samithi government, though the Congress Party in its manifesto had promised to protect and preserve the landmark building on the banks of the river Musi. The Osmania General Hospital is situated on a site of 26.55 acres on the north bank of the river Musi. The centrepiece of the hospital is a listed heritage building constructed in 1925 with a built-up area of 2.44 lakh square feet occupying a site of about 2-3 acres.

“The government is going back on its position that it held before elections. There are a number of reports that show that the building is stable. It should be an important part of the Musi river rejuvenation project. But if the building is destroyed then the city will lose a part of its identity,” said a heritage activist when asked about the development.

