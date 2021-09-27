The State government has postponed engineering and degree exams scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of rain. The fresh dates for the exams will be intimated later, according to Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy.
State govt. postpones exams
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD ,
September 27, 2021 19:48 IST
