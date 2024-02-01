State govt. plans to implement two more guarantees soon 

February 01, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has decided to implement two more guarantees of the six guarantees the Congress has promised, in the run-up to the previous Assembly elections.

The government has already implemented the free bus travel for women and enhancement of medical coverage under Arogyasri health insurance scheme from ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh immediately after assuming charge. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who reviewed the status of applications received during the Praja Palana programme conducted last month, announced that the government was committed to ensure benefits of the guarantees to all eligible people.

He directed the officials concerned to prepare modalities for the implementation of two more guarantees. The Chief Minister enquired with the officials about the financial impact of the implementation of gas cylinders at ₹500 each, Indiramma housing scheme and free power up to 200 units. He wanted the officials to be ready with a comprehensive action plan for the implementation of these three guarantees and instructed them to prepare modalities for operationalising at least two of these guarantees soon.

He directed the Finance department to make budgetary provisions enabling the implementation of the two promises in the budget for the next financial year. The Cabinet sub-committee constituted on Praja Palana would meet again before the budget for taking a final call on the implementation of the two guarantees.

Officials explained to the Chief Minister that during the Praja Palana conducted between December 28 and January 6, the government received 1.09 crore applications through gram and ward sabhas and the details of these applications had been computerised by January 12. There were instances of applicants submitting multiple applications and there were cases where the applicants did not mention their Aadhaar or ration card numbers.

Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted the officials concerned to conduct field visits pertaining to such applicants so that genuine beneficiaries were not left out of the benefits of the schemes announced by the government. Opportunity should be given to the applicants for rectifying the mistakes in their applications during the next phase of Praja Palana. The Chief Minister was particular that the applicants should not be inconvenienced citing rules in the implementation of the guarantees given by the Congress government. He wanted all the eligible people to be enrolled in the subsequent phases of Praja Palana so that no eligible beneficiary was left out.