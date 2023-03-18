State govt. hikes pay to SERP employees after 23 years

March 18, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government has announced new pay scales for fixed tenure employees (FTEs), field, ministerial and supporting staff, Manadal Samakhya Community Coordinators (MSCCs) and other employees of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) 23 years after it was formed.

The new pay scales benefiting a total of 3,978 employees will be implemented with prospective effect from April 1. On Saturday, the Government also issued orders with new pay scales.

As per the GO issued by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, the pay hike has been effected with conditions, including freezing cadre strength to the present working strength and obtaining prior permission from the government for creating posts/making new appointments on regular or contract/outsourcing basis.

Further, the order has also specified that new pay scales would not alter the status of SRP employees and they would continue to be the staff of the registered society and the existing benefits such as ESI, EPF and others would continue without any change.

Minister for PR and RD E. Dayakar Rao stated that the increase in pay scales was being effected in tune with the promise made during the 2018 Assembly elections manifesto and also the announcement made in the Assembly. The increase in pay scales would burden the exchequer by ₹58 crore per annum.

The SERP employees thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Ra, Ministers Dayakar Rao, T. Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao for increasing their pay 23 years after they joined the duties (formation of SRP).