State govt. giving a fillip to traditional occupations, says Ponnam Prabhakar

The Congress government is striving for economic empowerment of toddy tappers by providing them safety kits under ‘Katamayya Rakshaka Kavacham’ scheme and according top priority to their welfare, said Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar.

The safety kits specifically designed for toddy tappers will prevent the risk of falling off the palm trees while tapping toddy and ensure the safety of toddy tappers.

Addressing toddy tappers after distributing the safety kits to them at Renuka Yellamma temple in Karimnagar on Thursday, the Minister said around 10,000 safety kits are being distributed to toddy tappers in 100 Assembly constituencies across the State in the first phase.

The initiative was launched by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Abdullapurmet in Ranga Reddy district in July this year.

The safety kits will be distributed to all the 2 lakh registered toddy tappers all over the State, the Minister said adding that training was being imparted to the toddy tappers in using these safety kits effectively.

The Minister said a slew of initiatives were taken by the Congress government to give a fillip to traditional occupations and promote livelihoods.

Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy, officials of the Backward Classes Welfare Department, members of the Gouda community and others were present.