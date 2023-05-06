‘State govt. failed to provide employment to youth’

May 06, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakre alleged that the State Government had failed to provide employment to the youth and unemployed in the sSate and they were very disappointed. He said AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would address the injustice meted out to the unemployed in the ‘Yuva Sangharshana Sabha’ that would be held at Saroornagar stadium on May 8.

“Ms. Priyanka Gandhi will announce ‘Nirudyoga declaration’ at the meeting and explain what the Congress will do after coming to power in the state. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had failed to provide employment to the youth which he promised,” said Mr. Manikrao while addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.

The TPCC held a preparatory meeting at party office attended by Mr. Thakre, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav among others. Discussions were held on making the ‘Yuva Sangharsha Sabha’ a grand success.

“Fulfilling the aspirations of people of Telangana the Congress formed the separate State. What ever development has taken place here is only under Congress rule. Mr. Chandrashekar Rao has been cheating people of Telangana for the past several years,” said Mr. Thakre.

‘Promises unfulfilled’

Congress Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the BRS Government was humiliating jobless youth of Telangana by not addressing the issue of unemployment in the last nine years.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said Mr. Chandrashekar Rao had openly humiliated the unemployed by ruining their careers. “More than 40 lakh people in Telangana, including nearly 25 lakh qualified youth who registered themselves with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), were jobless. BRS Government is about to complete its second consecutive term in power, but has failed to address this problem. An unemployment allowance of ₹3,016 to the jobless youth was promised by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in the 2018 elections but remained unfulfilled,” he said.